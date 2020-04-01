e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Not wise to assemble for Baisakhi celebration: Sukhbir Badal

Not wise to assemble for Baisakhi celebration: Sukhbir Badal

chandigarh Updated: Apr 01, 2020 00:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said that keeping in view the ongoing lockdown and curfew in the state, it would not be advisable for devotees to assemble at Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo to celebrate Baisakhi.

Baisakhi marks the birth of Khalsa, which was founded by the tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. “Human lives are precious and in such scenario when social distancing is the key to stay healthy, it is better to stay at home,” Sukhbir said, adding that he would request Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to ponder to on the issue, take a decision and make an appeal to the community.

Speaking to select journalists in a video conference, Sukhbir also raised concern over the availability of labour for wheat harvest and the following paddy transplantation. “In the absence of labour, industrial production has come to standstill. The lockdown is casting its shadows on the state’s economy which is largely dependent on agriculture and migrants labour plays a vital role,” he added, suggesting to the Punjab government to arrange for stay and food for labour.

He added that state government had a huge role to play in procurement of wheat because it was only on getting payment that farmers would be able to make arrangement for kharif sowing.

“My party cadre report that they are out in the field helping the people. The government, however, has failed to give ration and items of daily need to the people, especially the poor,” he claimed. “I would not like to enter into any kind of politics but make a suggestion to the CM to start regular interaction with leaders of all political parties to draw out a strategy to fight the pandemic,” added Sukhbir.

On the Kabul gurdwara attack, he added he had asked Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is also his wife, to take up the issue with PM Narendra Modi so that all Sikh families living in Afghanistan are relocated to India and allowed to start their lives afresh.

