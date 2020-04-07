Notice to 16 pvt schools in Punjab for demanding fee during lockdown

cities

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 21:36 IST

As many as 16 more private schools across Punjab were issued show-cause notice for demanding fee during lockdown, said state education minister Vijay Inder Singla in Sangrur on Tuesday.

Singla said that action was taken following complaints lodged by parents on his personal email account. Six private schools were served notices a couple of days back.

The notices have now been sent to The Gurukul World School in Zirakpur and Mohali, Shishu Niketan Public School in Mohali, Dikshant International School in Zirakpur, Green Land Convent School in Ludhiana, Dehradun Public School in Patiala, Sunflower Public School at Tripuri in Patiala, Milestone Smart School at Tripuri in Patiala, Dasmesh Public School at Mukerian and Siprian in Hoshiarpur, Dalhousie Public School at Badhani in Pathankot, LRS DAV School in Abohar, APJ Public School in Jalandhar, MCM Public School at Dugri in Ludhiana, Cambridge International School in Phagwara and SD Model School in Mandi Gobindgarh.

“The state government had issued directions to all schools to reschedule admissions for the 2020-21 academic session and not to charge any late fee from parents for not submitting fee during lockdown. We have issued show-cause notice to total 22 private schools so far,” Singla said.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar district education officer Harinder Pal Singh said due to curfew, all private institutions were asked to reschedule last date of depositing fee.

“The state government had said that once the lockdown is over, the educational institutions should provide one month extra without any fine. However, violating the orders, the school reportedly asked parents to deposit fee,” he said.

The school authorities have been asked to give a written reply within seven days. Further action, including suspension of NOC of the schools, will be taken after the response.