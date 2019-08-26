Now, a helpline to promote medicines made from cow products

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 21:45 IST

UP Gau Sewa Ayog chairman Shyam Nandan Singh launched the ‘panchgavya aushadhi chikitsa’ helpline here on Sunday to increase awareness among people about medicines made from cow products.

Through the helpline (9889333349), callers would be told about the importance of cow products like ‘gau mutra’, which is helpful in treatment of various diseases.

“The Ayog is supporting people who are into cow protection and manufacturing of panchgavya aushadhi. The commission will launch a campaign to promote medicines made from cow products in all parts of the state,” said Singh while inaugurating a panchgavya medicine centre in Sector A Mahanagar.

He said research had proved that medicines manufactured from cow products had been beneficial in treating several diseases.

“It’s for us to educate the common man about the benefits of cow products and such medicines. NGOs and other scientific institutes musty come forward to educate masses about the benefits of cow products, which are cost-effective and help everyone live healthy,” he emphasised.

Speaking on the occasion, former scientist at IITR Dr Uma Shankar said, “Gau mutra develops immunity in the body and helps the body fight disease.”

