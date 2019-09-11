Now, Akhilesh going to Rampur on Sept 13, party releases ‘minute-to-minute’ details 

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 18:27 IST

Two days after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief AkhileshYadav cancelled his tour of Rampur on September 9 and charged the districtmagistrate there with being an agent of the state government as the administration had issued prohibitory orders, the party on Wednesday released ‘minute-to-minute’ details of Yadav’s rescheduled visit to Rampur on September 13-14.

The visit is aimed at showing solidarity with the party’s senior leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan against whom, as the party says, the state government has engaged in”vendetta politics” over land issues connected to the Jauhar University founded by Khan.

On September 9, Akhilesh Yadav had said at a press conference that the district administration had told the party that prohibitory orders were imposed in the district due to Muharram and Ganesh Utsav.He had also said the district administration wanted his ‘minute-to minute programme”and it felt that his visit could result in riots in Rampur owing to communal sensitivity there due to Muharram and Ganesh utsav.

“We will give them a minute-to minute programme and will go on September 13 (after Muharram). Hope this time they will not have a problem,” the SP chief had said.

Yadav will also visit the Jauhar University’s Urdu gate that was demolished by the district administration in March, which called it unauthorised. His rescheduledp rogramme reads: “On September 13, (he) will leave Bareilly at 4pm, reach Rampur at 5pm and address party workers. Then, (he) will reach Humsafar resor tat 8pm for night rest. Next morning, at 9, (he) will meet religious leaders at the resort. (He) will meet Nagar Palika chairpersons at 9.30am; lawyers at 9.45am and a women’s delegation at 10.30 am. At 11 am, (he) will meet such people who were harassed by the police.”It also says, “(He) will leave for Md Ali Jauhar University at 11.45am and stay there till 1.30pm. At 1.40pm, (he) will go to Azam Khan’s place and then will inspect the Urdu gate of the university at 2.45pm and after that (he) will visit Rampur Public School International and then leave for Bareilly.”

Shortly before Akhilesh’s September 9 visit, the Rampur district administration had issued prohibitory orders. Yadav had said the Rampur DM was working at as the state government’s agent as his tenure was going to end and he wanted an extension to stay on in UP.

On Azam Khan, Akhilesh had said: “In political history, such a large number of cases has never been lodged against anyone. FIRs are being registered inmatters that are 10-12 years old under pressure. Fake cases were lodged against Azam Khan under pressure of the local administration. The entire Samajwadi Party and I are with him and will fight at all levels and explore ways for a legal fight.”

He had called the cases against Azam “politically motivated” with an intent to finish off the university founded by him. “They don’t want the university to run and students to have a bright future.Political forces do not want to (see) change in the lives of people,” he had alleged.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 18:27 IST