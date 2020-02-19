e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Now, mother, surrogate working with Chandigarh administration can take 26-week maternity leave

Now, mother, surrogate working with Chandigarh administration can take 26-week maternity leave

Heads of departments will be authorising the leave.

cities Updated: Feb 19, 2020 01:16 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Munieshwer A Sagar
Hindustan Tmes, Chandigarh
The UT decision comes in the wake of Punjab government notifying similar provisions in the state last month.
The UT decision comes in the wake of Punjab government notifying similar provisions in the state last month.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Women using surrogates to bear a child as well as the surrogates who are working with the UT administration will now be able to take maternity leave, it has been learnt.

An administration notification issued on February 13 states that women employees who want to have a child through surrogacy and the surrogates will be entitled to maternity leave with full pay for up to 180 days or 26 weeks.

Heads of departments will be authorising the leave.

The notification, issued on February 13, states, “The maternity leave will also be admissible to the commissioning mother, that is, the female employee who engages the service of another female to conceive a child with or without the genetic material being supplied by her and/or her male partner and also to the surrogate mother that is the female employee who bears a child on behalf of another woman either from her own egg fertilised by the other woman’s partner or from the implantation in her uterus of a fertilised egg from the other woman, on the same terms and conditions as prescribed for maternity leave admissible to a female employee. The competent authority for the grant of this leave would be the Head of Department.”

The competent authority will take into account all details put before it to take a decision on the timing and period of the leave to be taken by the commissioning mother, reads the notification.

Scrutiny of the leave request at the prenatal stage would be keener and detailed in the commissioning mother’s case. If leave is denied the competent authority will pass a reasoned order and place all material related to the decision before the employee.

The UT decision comes in the wake of Punjab government notifying similar provisions in the state last month.

The administration has communicated the decision to all administrative secretaries, departments’ heads, institutions, boards and corporations. Along with the letter, the Punjab government’s order related to grant of such leave has been forwarded for compliance.

top news
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities