Now, Ulhasnagar civic chief will regularise city’s illegal buildings

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:31 IST

Ulhasnagar municipal chief Sudhakar Deshmukh was on Monday appointed the designated authority to regularise illegal structures in the city. The power was earlier with the Thane collector.

The notification was passed by the state’s urban development department on Monday, under the Regularisation of Unauthorised Developments in the City of Ulhasnagar Act, 2006.

The Thane collector started regularisation of 855 illegal structures, and work was carried out by the then collector till 2013. The work was stalled owing to the collector’s work load. Of the 855 illegal structures, only 79 have been regularised. In April 2005, a division bench of the Bombay high court directed the Ulhasnagar civic body to demolish 855 irregular structures following a PIL. This prompted the Regularisation of Unauthorised Developments in the City of Ulhasnagar Act, 2006.

The letter from the UDD states considering the work load and duties of the Thane collector, for the effective implementation of the Act, it is necessary to appoint the other designated authority.

“The matter of 855 buildings is in court. We have filed an affidavit and are waiting for the next hearing. The work of regularisation was stalled in 2013 due to certain hurdles. I will exercise my duties as per the directions by the court,” said Deshmukh.

