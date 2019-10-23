Octogenarian inaugurates women’s gym in Purkazi

cities

MEERUT An octogenarian woman Rajbala inaugurated a first of its kind ‘women’s gym’ in Purkazi town of Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday. The gym has been established by the Nagar Panchayat of Purkazi town with the help of government funds .

Muzaffarnagar`s district magistrate Shailja Kumari J was invited to inaugurate the gym but for some reason, her programme was cancelled on Tuesday. Nagar Panchayat chairman Zaheer Faroqi, on the advice of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, then invited the town’s oldest woman, octogenarian Rajbala who cut the ribbon in the presence of hundreds of women and other distinguished guests.

Appreciating the efforts of Faroqi, BKU leader Tikait said that chairman had ushered in a revolution by establishing a women’s gym in a small place like Purkazi. “ All his works are appreciable and BKU is always with them”, said Tikait.

Rajbala said that she would also have enjoyed exercising at the gym but women were always deprived of such facilities. She also exhorted women and girls to make maximum use of the facility keep themself fit and healthy.

Chairman Faroqi said that the government was also serious about health and fitness of people, especially women and this gym was a ‘Diwali gift to womenfolk’.

Many enthusiastic women examined the machines and a few of them also tried their hands on them after the inauguration.

The Nagar Panchayat has spent Rs 25 lakh on this gym.

