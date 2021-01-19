Odisha health workers who refused Covid-19 shots wouldn't get it for free later

Health workers in Odisha who had refused to take the Covid-19 vaccination may not get Covid-19 vaccine free of cost later, health department clarified on Tuesday.

Nodal officer for Covid-19 vaccination Dr Bijay Panigrahi said many health workers have informed the government in writing that they will not take the vaccine as a mark of protest. "We appeal them to come forward and get themselves vaccinated so that they would be safe as well as their family members. Those who remain absent during the vaccination will be considered subsequently but those who refuse to take the vaccine may not get the same free of cost later,” said Panigrahi.

Last week, more than 15,000 multi-purpose health workers had announced that they would not take the Covid-19 vaccine jab as their demand for promotion had not been met. The multi-purpose health workers have been demanding to be designated as Upakendra Janaswasthya Adhikari.

Panigrahi said on the third day of the vaccination drive, as many as 14,291 health workers were immunized in 182 sessions against the government target of 16,261. No vaccination took place in the districts of Bargarh, Boudh and Gajapati.

Meanwhile, the second consignment of Covishield vaccine consisting 3,34,500 arrived in Bhubaneswar by a SpiceJet flight. The vaccines will be despatched to various district headquarters in the next three days. This would cover all 3,38,777 registered healthcare workers in the first phase.

