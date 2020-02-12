Old age home to come up at Mansa Devi temple complex in Panchkula

cities

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 00:44 IST

An old age home, estimated to cost more than ₹11.14 crore, will be set up in the campus of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board (SMMDSB), Panchkula. The Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also the chairman of SMMDSB, Panchkula, has approved an amount of ₹11.14 crore for the project that will come as relief to the elderly.

Elaborating on the project, on Tuesday, an official spokesman said the decision to construct the old age home was taken in the 17th meeting of the shrine board. He said the construction work of the old age home will be undertaken by the public works (buildings and roads) department. He said the old age home is stipulated to be completed within 36 months. The home for the elderly will have four-storeys with 19 double-occupancy rooms, including a toilet and kitchenette, two cubicles with two dormitories. It will also have a provision of two lifts.

The official said that the ground floor will have reception, office, a doctor’s room, general ward, nursing station, waiting lounge, kitchen and a dining hall. He said the first floor will have three double-occupancy rooms, toilets and kitchenette, meditation room, reading room, attendant room and a veranda. While the second floor will have five double-occupancy rooms, toilet , kitchenette and a cubicle including a dormitory and a verandah as well. The third floor will have five double-occupancy rooms, toilets, kitchenette, a cubicle, a dormitory and the fourth floor will have six double-occupancy rooms, toilet and kitchenette, he said.