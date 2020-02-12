e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Old age home to come up at Mansa Devi temple complex in Panchkula

Old age home to come up at Mansa Devi temple complex in Panchkula

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also the chairman of the shrine board, has approved the ₹11-crore fund for the project

cities Updated: Feb 12, 2020 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

An old age home, estimated to cost more than ₹11.14 crore, will be set up in the campus of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board (SMMDSB), Panchkula. The Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is also the chairman of SMMDSB, Panchkula, has approved an amount of ₹11.14 crore for the project that will come as relief to the elderly.

Elaborating on the project, on Tuesday, an official spokesman said the decision to construct the old age home was taken in the 17th meeting of the shrine board. He said the construction work of the old age home will be undertaken by the public works (buildings and roads) department. He said the old age home is stipulated to be completed within 36 months. The home for the elderly will have four-storeys with 19 double-occupancy rooms, including a toilet and kitchenette, two cubicles with two dormitories. It will also have a provision of two lifts.

The official said that the ground floor will have reception, office, a doctor’s room, general ward, nursing station, waiting lounge, kitchen and a dining hall. He said the first floor will have three double-occupancy rooms, toilets and kitchenette, meditation room, reading room, attendant room and a veranda. While the second floor will have five double-occupancy rooms, toilet , kitchenette and a cubicle including a dormitory and a verandah as well. The third floor will have five double-occupancy rooms, toilets, kitchenette, a cubicle, a dormitory and the fourth floor will have six double-occupancy rooms, toilet and kitchenette, he said.

top news
Others bite the dust as AAP sweeps Delhi again
Others bite the dust as AAP sweeps Delhi again
Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy, 1 volunteer dead
Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy, 1 volunteer dead
Delhi Cong chief Subhash Chopra is 1st casualty of party’s crushing defeat
Delhi Cong chief Subhash Chopra is 1st casualty of party’s crushing defeat
As BJP trips in Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray says people don’t want Mann ki Baat
As BJP trips in Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray says people don’t want Mann ki Baat
How AAP beat BJP at its own game, writes Shekhar Gupta
How AAP beat BJP at its own game, writes Shekhar Gupta
‘Delhi didn’t vote for ‘anti-nationals’, tired of politics of hatred’: NCP
‘Delhi didn’t vote for ‘anti-nationals’, tired of politics of hatred’: NCP
In AAP’s victory, a lesson in transformative politics | Opinion
In AAP’s victory, a lesson in transformative politics | Opinion
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities