Omar slams Centre over Gujarat conman Kiran Patel: ‘They can’t spot imposter…' | Video

Mar 20, 2023 05:16 PM IST

Omar Abdullah's attack on J&K administration under the BJP-led Centre came as the National Conference (NC) leaders have dared the union government to hold elections in the valley if they say the situation there is normal.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah Monday attacked Centre over alleged conman Kiran Patel, arrested for impersonating as a government official in the union territory, and asked how a government which got ‘tricked’ by an imposter, is expected to resolve issues of the valley.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.(ANI)

The National Conference (NC) leader made remarks while addressing a rally in Jammu. Cornering Centre over Patel’s ability to trick the union territory officials into giving him ‘Z plus’ security and a bulletproof SUV among other facilities, Abdullah said this was possible because the J&K administration is an imposed one and not an elected one.

"You must have seen that a man (Kiran Patel) came here and told the government here that he works in the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office), they didn't even try to find out...We have a colleague, an ex-minister who faced attacks & doesn't get an escort vehicle even if he requests with folded hands...This is the difference between an elected government and a government imposed from the top,” he said.

Also Read: 'My husband is…': Wife of Gujarat conman Kiran Patel who baffled Jammu and Kashmir cops

Abdullah continued his criticism of the valley administration. “How can we expect a government that doesn't know the difference between an actual officer at the PMO and an imposter, to resolve our actual issues?” he asked further.

Kiran Patel’s incident which has become a new flashpoint between Centre and several Opposition parties, stoking controversy over the security situation in J&K, found a mention in Abdullah’s address as almost all the top NC leaders have dared Centre to hold elections if they say the situation is normal in the valley.

Patel, who hails from Gujarat, was arrested on March 3 while on his third visit to the union territory for posing as an ‘additional secretary’ in the Centre, a day after the case was registered.

