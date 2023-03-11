On camera: State transport bus collides with car, rams into church wall in Kerala; many injured

A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus met with an accident on Saturday after colliding with a car near Kizhavallor in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district and rammed into the wall of a church. Injured passengers were rushed to hospital, reported news agency ANI.

Moment the bus collided with the wall of the Church in Kerala. (ANI)

A 37-second CCTV clip of the incident showed an apparently overspeeding bus, which is out of its lane, hitting a car coming from the opposite side. After the collision, the bus tilts to its left, crashing into the gate of a church. The entire gate of the church could be seen destroyed as it turned into rubble within seconds.

As per reports, 15 people were injured in the accident which took place around 1:50pm on Saturday. The bus en route to Thiruvananthapuram from Pathanamthitta mostly carried natives of Aluva, a region in Kochi city. Locals reported that the bus driver and a female passenger were seriously wounded while others sustained minor injuries.

