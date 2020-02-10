e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / On Mar 5, Assembly to discuss crimes against women

On Mar 5, Assembly to discuss crimes against women

cities Updated: Feb 10, 2020 23:48 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

MUMBAI

In a first, a special discussion on rising crimes against women will be held in the Assembly during the budget session of the state legislature. The session will begin on February 24, while the discussion will be held on March 5. The decision was taken in the business advisory committee meeting of the state legislature held on Monday.

The move comes on the heels of the attack in Hinganghat in Vidarbha, where a 24-year-old lecturer was set ablaze by a married man, and other such cases. The lecturer succumbed to the injuries on February 10. “In the business advisory committee meeting, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said a discussion on women safety and crimes against women should be held, to which leaders from other parties suggested a special discussion. March 5 was reserved for the discussion,” said a minister.

top news
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff: EC gears up for counting day
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff: EC gears up for counting day
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
VP Menon: An unsung hero of modern India | Opinion
VP Menon: An unsung hero of modern India | Opinion
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities