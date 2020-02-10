On Mar 5, Assembly to discuss crimes against women

cities

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 23:48 IST

MUMBAI

In a first, a special discussion on rising crimes against women will be held in the Assembly during the budget session of the state legislature. The session will begin on February 24, while the discussion will be held on March 5. The decision was taken in the business advisory committee meeting of the state legislature held on Monday.

The move comes on the heels of the attack in Hinganghat in Vidarbha, where a 24-year-old lecturer was set ablaze by a married man, and other such cases. The lecturer succumbed to the injuries on February 10. “In the business advisory committee meeting, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said a discussion on women safety and crimes against women should be held, to which leaders from other parties suggested a special discussion. March 5 was reserved for the discussion,” said a minister.