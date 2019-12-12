On Priyanka directive, UP Cong to activate youth, students’ wings

cities

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 19:08 IST

LUCKNOW The Congress is set to activate its youth and students’ wings in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh following a directive from party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Priyanka gave the directive at meetings to review the performance of frontal organisations at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here on December 6.

At these meetings, Priyanka found that her party’s youth and students’ wings were active only in less than half of the districts. She immediately enquired about more facts and asked the Indian Youth Congress president BV Srivas and National Students Union of India (NSUI) president Neeraj Kundan to ensure that both the UP Youth Congress and the NSUI have their units in all the districts.

Both Srivas and Kundan refused to comment about the status of the youth wing and NSUI organisation in different districts.

Other leaders, however, admitted that the presence of youth and students was not up to satisfactory levels, if not poor, in the state. Besides strengthening the organization, the two wings will hold programmes in different districts in the coming weeks, the leaders said.

UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, who was present at the review meetings, however, said the process to strengthen the UP Youth Congress and NSUI at district level has already begun.

“We have already begun the process of setting up their units in all the districts. We are sure leaders of the two wings will expedite the process after the ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in New Delhi on December 14. We will complete the process by February 15, 2020,” said Lallu.

Uttar Pradesh Mahila Congress central zone president Mamta Chaudhary said the women’s wing has already set up units in all the districts. “We are ensuring large participation from all the districts in the party’s December 14 ‘Bharat Bachao’ rally in New Delhi,” said Chaudhary.

She added: “Priyanka has given a call to women to come forward and contest elections at all levels. We will take her message to women across Uttar Pradesh.”