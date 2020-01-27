e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / One held for raping married woman at eatery in Ludhiana

One held for raping married woman at eatery in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the gangrape of a 22-year-old married woman at an eatery on Tajpur Road.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ravi Shukla of Janakpuri, while his mother, Darshana, wife Kaka, and friend Sukhi, all residents of Bhukhri village, are on the run.

In her complaint to the police, the victim, a resident of Bhamian village, alleged Darshna and Kaka, her family friends, had asked her to meet them on Tajpur Road at 8pm on Saturday. The women took her to an eatery there, following which Ravi and Sukhi arrived.

The victim said the two women left the place saying that they will be back in a while, following which the men pulled her inside the shop and raped her. The two also threatened to keep her mum. She said she returned home and narrated the incident to her husband, following which a police complaint was lodged.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ranjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the four accused were booked under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Moti Nagar police station.

The ASI said Ravi will be produced before a court on Tuesday, while a hunt is on for the rest of the accused.

top news
Indians remain stuck in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan as govt preps to evacuate them
Indians remain stuck in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan as govt preps to evacuate them
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities