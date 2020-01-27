One held for raping married woman at eatery in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 22:21 IST

Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the gangrape of a 22-year-old married woman at an eatery on Tajpur Road.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ravi Shukla of Janakpuri, while his mother, Darshana, wife Kaka, and friend Sukhi, all residents of Bhukhri village, are on the run.

In her complaint to the police, the victim, a resident of Bhamian village, alleged Darshna and Kaka, her family friends, had asked her to meet them on Tajpur Road at 8pm on Saturday. The women took her to an eatery there, following which Ravi and Sukhi arrived.

The victim said the two women left the place saying that they will be back in a while, following which the men pulled her inside the shop and raped her. The two also threatened to keep her mum. She said she returned home and narrated the incident to her husband, following which a police complaint was lodged.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ranjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the four accused were booked under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Moti Nagar police station.

The ASI said Ravi will be produced before a court on Tuesday, while a hunt is on for the rest of the accused.