Home / Cities / One held in Navi Mumbai for strangling Kalamboli man over ₹1,000

One held in Navi Mumbai for strangling Kalamboli man over ₹1,000

cities Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:07 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
         

Four days after a 31-year-old man was strangled to death in a public garden in Kalamboli, police discovered that four men killed him over ₹1,000. Police have arrested a 20-year-old man on Sunday and are on the lookout for his accomplices.

According to Kalamboli police, the arrested accused has been identified as Sasmesh Bhosale, a resident of Saibaba Nagar slum in Panvel.

The victim Nagnath Male was staying in Pune where he worked as a daily-wage worker. Male had arrived in the city a few days ago to meet his sister, who lives in Kalamboli. He had planned to celebrate Diwali with her, police said.

Late on Wednesday, Male left his sister’s house for a drink. He was drunk and went to a public garden, where the four men were already present. The accused group, including Bhosale, saw that Male was inebriated and allegedly decided to rob him.

While police had initially ruled out robbery for lack of injury marks except the strangulation bruises on Male, during his interrogation, Bhosale revealed that they had killed him while robbing him.

“Male had ₹1,000 on him. The accused tried to take the money from him but he resisted. After arguing with him, the men overpowered him and strangled him with a piece of cloth,” said an officer from Kalamboli police station.

Police traced Bhosale to Panvel on Sunday and arrested him. He has been remanded in police custody till November 12.

