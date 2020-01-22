One held, six juveniles apprehended for youth’s murder in Dhanori

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 18:51 IST

PUNE The Vishrantwadi police have arrested a youth and apprehended six juveniles in connection with the murder of 24-year-old youth in Munjoba vasti in Dhanori. The murder took place around midnight between 12 am and 12.30 am on Tuesday.

The arrested accused identified as Preetam Rajkumar Jagdale (19) and six other juveniles are all residents of Munjoba vasti, while the deceased has been identified as Sagar Mahadeo Bhalerao (24), a resident of Panchsheel Mitra Mandal in Dhanori.

The deceased’s brother Shubham Bhalerao (22), a painter, has lodged a complaint in this case.

According to the police, the deceased was drunk and hurled abuses at the accused. Angered over the abuse, the accused picked up iron rods and assaulted him. Bhalerao was rushed to a nearby hospital, but as he sustained serious head injuries he died on the spot, police said.

Pankaj Deshmukh, zonal deputy commissioner, said, “The deceased had consumed liquor and resorted to abuse against the accused whom he did not know. They got enraged and assaulted him leading to his death. The youths, six of them juveniles are college students and they have confessed to the murder. They told the police that they had not expected that the assault would lead to his death.”

“The major accused have been arrested, besides the juveniles apprehended in the case,” he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 504 (breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation),143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) under Indian Penal Code (IPC), at the Vishrantwadi police station.