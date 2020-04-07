One Jamaat attendee among 2 new Covid-19 cases in Gurugram

cities

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:35 IST

Gurugram:

The city on Tuesday reported two Covid-19 positive cases, including a 22-year-old man from Pataudi who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month. Samples of seven of the Jamaat attendee’s family members have been taken and they are admitted to the quarantine facility in Sector 9, health officials said.

The patient is currently admitted to the Civil Hospital, Sector 10, the officials said, adding that it is the third case of a Jamaat attendee in Gurugram.

Earlier this week, a 27-year-old man from Pataudi and a 38-year-old man from Devi Lal Colony in old Gurugram, who attended the Jamaat congregation, had tested positive for Sars-Cov-2 virus. Four immediate contacts of the former and 11 of the latter were taken to the quarantine facility, where they will be under observation for 14 days.

“Since two cases have been reported from Pataudi, we are preparing a containment strategy for the block. Door-to -door screening will soon start. We will also take more samples from the area,” said an official of the health department.

In the other positive case reported on Tuesday, a 50-year-old man from Sector 28 got infected with the deadly virus after coming in contact with his son, who had travelled to Bengaluru.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer, said, “The boy, who studies in Bengaluru, returned to Gurugram on March 15. He had symptoms like fever and cough, and took medicines. He did not get himself tested. The 50-year-old father, however, got infected. He went for testing on April 4 and was confirmed positive. We have tested the son, who is the coronavirus carrier, and his mother, but both were negative. The father is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.”

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Gurugram has reached 18, of which nine have been are discharged and the rest are undergoing treatment in the Civil Hospital and some private hospitals of the city.

To prevent infection from spreading in the Civil Hospital, the health department has created an artificial ‘disinfection tunnel’ on the entrance of the hospital. It will spray a mixture of sodium hypochlorite and water on those who will pass through it. According to the statement released by the district administration, all those who enter the hospital will have to walk through this tunnel.