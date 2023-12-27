One killed, another man seriously injured after explosion at IOCL facility in Chennai

A worker died, while another individual sustained severe injuries after an explosion at the Indian Oil Corporation's Tondiarpet facility in Chennai, according to reports from news agency PTI. Five fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. (File)(Bloomberg)

As per a Fire and Rescue Services official, the incident occurred while workers were involved in tasks, including welding, within an emptied ethanol storage tank.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Five fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, the report said.

"When we arrived, the fire had already been doused as the IOCL has in-house arrangements and fire safety mechanisms," the official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The worker, reportedly a welder, died instantly at the site, while another worker, critically injured, was rescued by authorities and hospitalised. The exact cause of the accident remains unclear, stated the official.

In another incident, about 50 people were hospitalised following an ammonia gas leak incident late Tuesday night at a fertilizer plant located in North Chennai's Ennore area, as confirmed by the state government on Wednesday.

Authorities said that the gas leakage originated from an underwater pipeline connecting the sea to the factory around 11.45 PM, originating from the fertilizer manufacturing plant of Coromandel International Limited, a part of the Murugappa Group, situated in Ennore. In response, the health minister has issued orders for the unit's closure until further notice.

A large number of residents in the vicinity reported experiencing breathing difficulties and skin irritation, leading to their admission to various hospitals.

Government officials said that they were alerted at 12.45am when gas bubbles were seen coming out of the pipeline near the shore. Simultaneously locals from villages observed a pungent odour and complained to the city police. “The unit immediately started depressurising the pipeline … and completed the operation within 20 minutes,” the state government said.