One more arrested in home guard wages scam

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:41 IST

LUCKNOW The police on Monday arrested another accused in the home guard wages irregularities case, Raj Kumar Verma, four days after the arrest of district commandant (home guards) Kripa Shankar Pandey.

During the day, another accused Sushil Kumar surrendered before court.

After Pandey’s arrest, the police had launched a manhunt to nab Raj Kumar Verma and Sushil Kumar – accused of forging attendance of home guards.

Verma is a block officer while Sushil Kumar is company commander (home guards), said a cop. A day after Pandey was arrested, the police had raided the district commandant office in Lucknow on Friday (November 22) and recovered forged attendance rolls.

A senior police official at the UP police headquarters said inquiry in this regard had already been conducted at the district level by comparing the home guards’ attendance register with the General Diary (GD) of Gudamba police station that has details of deployment at the police station level.

SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani said the probe was being conducted at all 43 police stations of Lucknow after a similar fraud was detected at the Gudamba and Vibhuti Khand police stations.

He said nearly three times deployment was shown in the home guards’ attendance register in comparison to the actual deployment at Gudamba. The fraud came to light while comparing the home guards’ duty register and GDs of the police stations.

While home guards did not turn up for their duties, despite deployment by their senior authorities at the Vibhuti Khand police station, their salaries were withdrawn by showing them as present on duty, he added.

He said preliminary inquiry suggested that release of around ₹4.99 lakh (Rs 499,000) extra was approved by showing the presence of home guards at the Gudamba police station in July and August 2019.