e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 06, 2019

One-year-old shelter home inmate dies at Lucknow’s Civil Hospital

  Updated: Oct 06, 2019 21:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A one-year-old inmate of the special adoption agency (SAA) wing of the government-run shelter home for children on Prag Narayan Road, Lucknow, died at the Civil Hospital on Sunday, said police. The child was admitted to the hospital with complaints of diarrhoea in the morning and succumbed later in the day.

However, a staff member of the shelter home, on condition of anonymity, said that the child’s health deteriorated after he fell from the bed. HT tried to contact the shelter home’s authorities but was told that the superintendent was on leave. The substitute in-charge could not be reached either.

Radha Raman Singh, inspector, Hazratganj police station, said, “The child was ill for the past few days reportedly, but we will be able to say more only after the post-mortem report is received.”

Sangeeta Sharma, member, Child welfare Committee, said, “We have not yet received any such information but it will be viewed as a serious matter if lapses are found on part of the shelter home administration.”

In August, an 18-month-old old inmate of the same shelter home had also died at the Civil Hospital. The staff had maintained that he was suffering from diarrhoea but the autopsy report had suggested a head injury. A magisterial probe in the case is underway.

UP governor Anandiben Patel had visited the shelter home in August and pointed out several issues that needed to be addressed. Over 30 children are lodged at the SAA, which has a capacity to house just 10.

 

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 21:49 IST

top news
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
After activists approach CJI, Supreme Court to take up Aarey PIL tomorrow
Oct 06, 2019 20:42 IST
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
PDP team to meet detained party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar tomorrow
Oct 06, 2019 17:57 IST
Another whistleblower decides to come forward against Donald Trump: Report
Another whistleblower decides to come forward against Donald Trump: Report
Oct 06, 2019 22:00 IST
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
BSF pilot accused of impersonating senior to fly Amit Shah’s plane resigns
Oct 06, 2019 15:13 IST
In Alwar, 2 arrested for forcing Muslim couple to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’
In Alwar, 2 arrested for forcing Muslim couple to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’
Oct 06, 2019 19:18 IST
‘Overdue’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina’s hug
‘Overdue’, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Sheikh Hasina’s hug
Oct 06, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
‘Pagle, ab rulaega kya’: Harbhajan’s special message for Rohit Sharma
Oct 06, 2019 08:18 IST
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Coalition’s doors closed for ‘chameleon-like’ Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Oct 06, 2019 19:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News