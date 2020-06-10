Online classes at PCMC schools from June 15

cities

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 19:50 IST

Pune: With uncertainty looming over when schools will reopen due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to conduct online classes for its school students from June 15.

In PCMC, there are 105 primary and 18 high schools. The civic body decided to begin online classes with a view that PCMC school students should not miss out on education. The private schools in PCMC have already begun online classes.

The decision to conduct classes was taken after a survey done by PCMC education department regarding the availability of internet with all students.

“In our survey, we found out that 50 per cent students from PCMC schools have Android mobile phones. For other students, we have arranged 6,000 volunteers who will visit students’ homes and follow up,” said Jyotsna Shinde, administration officer, education department, PCMC.

Books distribution has begun in various PCMC schools from Wednesday.

“We have given books to respective schools so that parents and teachers can collect books as classes will start from June 15. At the moment, the education department has no fixed time table for conducting classes and teachers are allowed to conduct sessions at any time of the day,” explained Shinde.

The classes will be conducted via WhatsApp, YouTube channels, and blogs. The education department is also planning to deliver lectures via radio community channels. The channels will be operated internally by teachers to conduct audio classes. The PCMC education department has asked for its approval to the state government. If required, the PCMC education department will also use cable channels to deliver lectures.

For teachers’ guidance, the PCMC education department has created WhatsAapp groups and teachers are being guided on how to conduct online classes.

“Students will definitely benefit from online classes. Education cannot take a backseat due to Covid-19 pandemic,” added Shinde.