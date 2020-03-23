Online supply continues, but home delivery a task

cities

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:50 IST

New Delhi: On the first day of the national capital’s nine-day lockdown to contain the coronavirus disease, e-commerce companies continued deliveries of essential items such as groceries, vegetables and medicines to customers holed up at home, but restrictions imposed on the entry of outsiders in some residential neighbourhoods made their task more difficult.

Amazon India, which sells products ranging from kitchen staples to electronics, said it was doing its best to meet orders and meet the guidelines set by the government. That means all essential items such as groceries, medicines and sanitary supplies will be delivered as usual; everything else will be on hold.

“We are watching this situation closely with a focus on the safety of our teams and ensuring we can meet customer promises. We are closely following guidance from local authorities and international organisations as this situation progresses to ensure we are taking the right precautions and have implemented a series of preventative health measures for employees, delivery and transportation partners at our sites around the world,” an Amazon spokespersons said in an email response to questions from Hindustan Times.

The company clarified that the delivery of all non-essential items that had been ordered by customers before the lockdown was announced will also be delayed because of the government order.

“Messages have been sent out to all those who had placed the order with us informing them of the situation,” the spokesperson said.

Physical stores such as Big Bazaar, a pan-India retail chain that sells a range of household items, also limited its sales to groceries, vegetables and everyday essentials. Across Delhi, only four of its stores were open. how many shut?

“In all these stores, we are maintaining the highest hygiene standards. Temperatures are checked at the entry points for our staff and customers. Trolleys, baskets and shelves are regularly disinfected and protective gear is given to everyone at the cash counters,” said a statement issued by Future Group, the parent company of Big Bazaar stores.

Delivery personnel out in the field to complete orders placed with e-commerce companies didn’t find it easy.

Prabhjot Singh, a delivery person with Amazon, said he was not allowed to enter many residential neighbourhoods on Monday.

“For groceries, it becomes difficult to call people to the gate and hand them the products. One person who collected the order from the gate had ordered 5kg bags of flour and rice etc and didn’t even bring a {tote} bag to carry them. I could not leave my vehicles parked on the roadside to help him, and even if I could, the security guards didn’t allow me to step inside,” Singh said.

Delivery agents with food delivery services such as Swiggy and Zomato reported a sharp fall in the number of orders they receive. This could be because only a limited number of restaurants are offering their services now.

“Usually I get 20-25 orders a day, but yesterday (Sunday) and today (Monday) I have barely received 4-5 delivery orders,” said Ranjeet Kumar, who delivers restaurant food in east Delhi.