Only 30 vehicles apply to lift minerals from mining sites in GB Nagar

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:21 IST
Kapil Datta
Kapil Datta
Hindustantimes
         

GREATER NOIDA: From October 1, only vehicles registered on the mining department web portal will be able to lift sand and other minerals from sites in Gautam Budh Nagar. The mining department has appealed to vehicle owners to register their vehicles on the portal . So far, only 30 vehicles have submitted the registration application in the district.

“Of the 30 applications received, we have verified the registrations of only 23 such vehicles. From October 1, online road permits will be issued only for those vehicles whose registration applications are received and verified,” Bhupindra Yadav, district mining officer, said.

“However, the online registration process will open 24X7,” he said.

To check illegal mining and as per the high court and National Green Tribunal orders, directorate of geology mining has made it mandatory for all vehicles to get registered on the portal — mining.up.work121.com. Vehicle owners must take the online registration printout and submit it to district mining office along with other documents.

Details to be given included vehicle registration number,vehicle type, make, number of wheels, owner’s name, loading capacity, RFID Tag number, and fast tag number. The documents to be enclosed include owner’s ID proof, registration certificate (RC) copy, owner’s address proof. One has to select the district where the hard copy of the RC will be submitted.

“It can be submitted at any district in the state irrespective of where the vehicle is registered. District option has to be mentioned in online registration and hard copy submitted there,” Yadav said.

“We are also trying to get the registration of tractor trolleys done as well. Option for tractor trolley registration will be included in the online registration system. Even trucks registered in Delhi and other states can get registered on the website for lifting minerals from Uttar Pradesh mining sites,”Yadav said.

“Weigh bridges at mining sites have been linked to the online portal. Road permits will be issued online. If vehicle is not registered, then a road permit will not be issued. Presently, only one mining site is operational in the district. For the other allotted sites, environmental clearance is pending,” Yadav said.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:21 IST

