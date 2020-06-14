Operation Red Rose: Over 2 lakh litres of illicit liquor destroyed, 150 FIRs lodged in 20 days in Ludhiana

cities

Cracking a whip on illicit liquor trading and smuggling under Operation Red Rose, the district police have seized and destroyed more than 2 lakh litres of lahan (illicit countrymade liquor) on the banks of the Sutlej on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar border. Some wine contractors, who were indulging in liquor smuggling in one another’s areas, were also on the police radar.

The police launched the special drive about 20 days ago to take strict action against all kinds of liquor smuggling, bootlegging and illicit distillation of liquor in Ludhiana as part of the statewide directive from the Punjab director general of police (DGP). For this purpose, a 30-member anti-smuggling cell has been constituted. A close co-ordination is also being kept with the excise department to stop smuggling of liquor.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said, “During this period, as many as 150 FIRs have been registered under the Excise Act and 171 smugglers have been sent behind bars with the recovery of 3,266 litres of illicit liquor, 650 litres of English wine. Besides this, two working liquor stills, where illicit liquor was being distilled after fermentation, were also seized.”

“Most of the known liquor smugglers have either been caught or have shifted from Ludhiana to other districts temporarily,” said the police chief.

“The police have also made lists of the known liquor smuggles, who are repeatedly engaging in the illicit trade of liquor smuggling and bootlegging and have started to keep a strict watch on their activities. Activities of these smugglers are also being monitored through the safe city cameras installed in the district. Special inter-district nakas have been put in the commissionerate,” he added.

The police chief also added that strict action would be taken if any policeman is found negligent or supporting any illegal activity in any manner relating to smuggling of liquor.