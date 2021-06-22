Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1 dead, 17 injured as bus overturns on Yamuna expressway in Mathura

AGRA At least one passenger died and 17 were injured when a Delhi-bound double-decker bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura around 12 noon on Monday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 01:10 AM IST
AGRA At least one passenger died and 17 were injured when a Delhi-bound double-decker bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura around 12 noon on Monday. The axle of the bus was found broken as it reached milestone 117 in the district. The bus coming from Darbhanga (Bihar) was ferrying labourers to Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

“It was a Delhi-bound private sleeper coach, which was coming from Darbhanga in Bihar and had about 90 passengers. The bus apparently overturned after its axle broke, leaving many injured,” said Sirish Chand, SP (rural), Mathura.

Villagers from nearby areas gathered at the accident site after the passengers, who were trapped in the overturned bus, shouted for help. On being informed, police from Mahawan, Jamunapar and Raya police stations rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers.

“One of the injured, Chand, from a village in Darbhanga died. Seventeen passengers injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The driver of the bus fled from the spot,” informed the SP (Rural).

