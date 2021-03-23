1 dead, over a dozen injured in boiler blast at IFFCO

At least one worker died and around a dozen were injured when a steam boiler of ammonia gas plant of Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) located at Phulpur, around 25km from the Prayagraj district, exploded on Tuesday afternoon.

Senior officials of IFFCO said the rescue operation began immediately and injured were rushed to hospital.

Around 8 ambulances of ‘108 service’ and 1 ALS ambulance were also pressed into to service, claimed officials.

An investigation into what caused the blast has also begun, they added.

Meanwhile, a large number of kin of deceased and injured workers assembled at the main gate of the IFFCO and raised slogans against the members of the management, blaming them for the alleged negligence.

They demanded immediate compensation to the relatives of the deceased and injured workers. Heavy force was deployed outside IFFCO as precautionary measure.

Public relation officer (PRO), IFFCO, Phulpur, Sanjay Mishra said, “One of the steam boilers of the plant exploded because of which one of the daily wagers, Pradeep Yadav of Pali village of Phulpur died. Around half a dozen labourers have been referred to Swarup Rani Hospital (SRN). The condition of two workers is serious.”

Around half-a-dozen other persons are also being treated at the health centre of the plant, located within the premises of IFFCO, Ghiya Nagar, Phulpur.

Earlier on December 22, 2020, two officials had died and over a dozen staff had fallen ill following ammonia gas leakage at the plant.