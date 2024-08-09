1 killed, 3 hurt as car flips after another vehicle rams into it on Delhi-Jaipur e-way

Gurugram: A 23-year-old man died and three of his friends were badly injured when the car in which they were travelling overturned after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway (NH-48) near Panchgaon in Manesar, police said on Friday. Commuters took them to a private hospital in Sector-87 where Akshat died in the course of treatment. (Representational Photo)

They identified the deceased as Akshat Kumar while the injured people were Gaurav Kishore, 28, Pankaj Kumar, 26 and Tushar Prakash, 27, all residents of different localities in Rewari.

Investigators said that the car belonged to Akshat but it was Tushar who was driving when the accident took place at about 2.30am on Thursday. According to the police, Gaurav and Pankaj were seated at the back while Akshat was sitting beside Tushar. All four men had reached Gurugram for some work and were returning after having dinner at a restaurant near Bilaspur Chowk, when the accident took place.

Chanchal Banga, Gaurav’s sister, said that he had two spinal fractures in the neck that would possibly leave him bedridden. “He is unable to get up and doctors have not been able to tell us anything clearly yet. His tongue also got severed in the accident as a result of which he is unable to talk properly,” she said.

A senior police officer said that the condition of the two other friends of Gaurav was also serious and they were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Rewari. “They have suffered multiple fractures and other injuries,” he said.

The officer said that after being hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle from behind, Tushar suddenly lost control and the car hit the divider. “Afterwards, it flipped a few times and rested on reaching the opposite lane. The injured people could not tell the police anything about the vehicle that had hit them,” he said.

Inspector Yogesh Kataria, station house officer of the Bilaspur police station, said that the four friends were wearing seat belts and airbags had automatically deployed on the impact.

“They lay unconscious inside the mangled car on the expressway for several minutes before being spotted by some commuters who pulled them out,” he said.

“The commuters took them to a private hospital in Sector-87 where Akshat died in the course of treatment. The commuters and hospital administration had also alerted the police control room,” he said, adding they were trying to trace the vehicle that had hit the car.

“There were no CCTV cameras near the accident spot. We are trying to get footage of cameras of any roadside commercial establishments to trace the vehicle,” he added.

Based on Gaurav’s statement, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Bilaspur police station on Thursday night.