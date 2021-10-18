Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1 killed in gunfight between two NSCN factions in Nagaland
1 killed in gunfight between two NSCN factions in Nagaland

People familiar with the development told HT that the deceased was an “additional secretary” of the NSCN (K) Niki Sumi group
It was learnt that since both groups are currently in a ceasefire agreement with the government of India. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 11:56 PM IST
By Alice Yhoshü

One person was killed in a gunfight that took place on Sunday night between the Unification faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-U) and the Niki Sumi-led Khaplang faction of (NSCN-K) near the NSCN (U) designated camp Khehoi in Niuland area under Dimapur district, officials said.

People familiar with the development told HT that the deceased was an “additional secretary” of the NSCN (K) Niki Sumi group, identified as Atoka Kinimi. The incident happened at around 11 PM.

The people cited above said four cadres of the NSCN (K) Niki Sumi group were in the area reportedly to pick up some of their cadres who were allegedly being held by the NSCN (U) in their camp at Khehoi. Upon nearing the camp area, NSCN (U) men allegedly stopped the vehicle carrying the NSCN (K) Niki group cadres which ensued in an exchange of gunshots.

People familiar with the matter also informed that one NSCN (K) Niki group cadre was shot dead during the encounter while one was “apprehended” by the NSCN (U), another was caught by the police and one ran away.

It was learnt that since both groups are currently in a ceasefire agreement with the government of India, they are tied to the Ceasefire Ground Rules, which were apparently violated by both sides.

Chairman of Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG Nagaland) Lt. Gen. (retired) AS Bedi is said to have rushed to the spot on Monday to take stock of the situation and held meetings with both groups. The situation is stated to be under control but tense.

Meanwhile, the NSCN (K) Niki group, in a statement, questioned the motive of the Naga national political groups (NNPGs), of which the NSCN (U) is a part, behind the killing of their “additional secretary” Atoka Kinimi at a juncture when all Nagas are yearning for peace. The statement said that fratricidal acts amongst Naga groups will not benefit the ongoing Naga political talks in any way.

