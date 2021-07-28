Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
10 booked for duping Karnal man of 28 lakh

Ten people have been booked for allegedly duping a man of ₹28
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The case was registered under Sections 406, 420, 506 of the IPC and under the Immigration Act. (IStock)

Ten people have been booked for allegedly duping a man of 28.23 lakh on pretext of sending him, his wife and son abroad.

As per police, the accused have been identified as Sandeep Kumar, of Jatpura village, Anil Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Pala Ram and Rani, of Kuruk Jagir village, Raju and Kamala, of Panipat, Saneha, and Prashant and Sanjive, of Pune.

They have been booked on complaint of Dalvinder Singh, of Bahlolpur village in Karnal.

Police said in his complaint, Dalvinder alleged that he had paid 28.23 lakh to the accused in 2018 and they had promised to arrange Canada’s visa for him, his wife and son. He paid them the money in instalments from 2018 to 2021. But neither did he get the visas nor was the money returned.

Baljeet Singh, in-charge of Sadar police station, said a case under Sections 406, 420, 506 of the IPC and under the Immigration Act was registered against the accused and efforts are on to arrest them.

