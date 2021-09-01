10 days after farm loan waiver event, 17,000 in Moga yet to get cheques

Moga Over 17,000 landless farmers and farm labourers have been waiting loan waiver cheques for over ten days, as MLAs and halqa in-charges, supposed to hand over these to farmers, have not found the time. Sources said that Congress leaders are hesitant to organise public events for distribution of cheques, fearing resentment and anger of people.

According to the Moga administration, debt of around ₹17 crore is to be waived of 17,416 farmers. Of these, only four have received cheques and that too on August 20, when chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had virtually launched the disbursal of cheques.

Rajinder Dhillon, district manager, Moga Central Cooperative Bank, said, “The cheques are ready and Congress MLAs and halqa in-charges are to hand these over to the beneficiaries. They, however, have not been able to find time due to their bust schedules. As soon as Congress leaders distribute these cheques to beneficiaries, the debt will be cleared in the same event.”

On August 20, the administration had announced that the state government had waived the loan of 1,225 beneficiaries of Dharamkot constituency, 3,448 of Baghapurana constituency, 2,646 of Moga constituency and 10,067 of Nihal Singh wala constituency.

When questioned on the delay, Moga MLA Dr Harjot Kamal said, “I do not know the reason for the delay in distribution of cheques. I have not received either the cheques or any directions in this regard. I will hand over cheques to beneficiaries whenever I receive these.”

Congress district president Maheshinder Singh said, “I will write to MLAs and other leaders to handover cheques to beneficiaries as soon as possible.”