10 held for beating tribals for stealing fish in Chhattisgarh
others

10 held for beating tribals for stealing fish in Chhattisgarh

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Representational Image.

Seven tribals, including a boy, were allegedly thrashed with sticks in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district after they were accused of stealing fish from a pond, police said on Tuesday. The video of the incident went viral on Monday and prompted police to act and arrest 10 people.

“The case was registered on Monday on the compliant of ones of the tribal victims. The victims are from Pando tribal community and were accused of stealing fish from a pond in the village on June 15. They were beaten by Satyam Yadav, the husband of the village Sarpanch, and others by sticks,” said Dhruvesh Jaiswal, a local police officer.

The accused also forced the tribals to pay 35,000 each. Jaiswal said the accused threatened the victims with dire consequences if they approached the police.

“...the accused have been booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.”

