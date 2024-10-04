10 killed, 3 hurt as truck rams into tractor trolley in Mirzapur

At least 10 people were killed and three others were seriously injured when a truck rammed into a tractor trolley on the Prayagraj-Varanasi Highway near Katka village, under the Kachwan Bazar police station of Mirzapur district, in the wee hours of Friday, police said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The deceased were residents of Ramsinghpur/Birbalpur village of Mirzamurad in Varanasi, police said.

Mirzapur superintendent of police (SP) Abhinandan said that the incident took place on GT Road when the labourers were returning home to Varanasi after completing work in Bhadohi at around 1 am on Friday.

He said the truck rammed the tractor trolley from behind near Kacchwa on the highway.

The deceased were identified as Bhanu Pratap (25), Vikas Kumar (20), Anil Kumar (35), Suraj Kumar (22), Sanohar (25), Rakesh Kumar (25), Prem Kumar (40), Rahul Kumar (26), Nitin Kumar (22) and Roshan (27).

The injured were identified as Aakash (18), Jamuni (26) and Ajay Saroj (50). The injured have been undergoing treatment at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

District magistrate, Mirzapur, Priyanka Niranjan said that ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister Relief Fund and ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund will be given to the families of the 10 deceased.

Likewise, ₹50,000 each has been announced for the injured from the Prime Minister Relief Fund and from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, for those undergoing treatment at Trauma Centre, BHU.

The PM expressed grief over the incident and posted on X, “The road accident in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in this. May God give them strength to bear this pain. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. The chief minister directed officials of the district administration to ensure that the injured are properly treated. Along with this, he also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The chief minister directed officials of the district administration to reach the spot and expedite relief work.

Union minister Anupriya Patel has also expressed condolences over the death of 10 people in a road accident. She said that she is saddened by the tragic death of 10 people in the unfortunate accident.

“I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the grieving families in this difficult time. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured in this accident.”

UP minister Ashish Patel also expressed grief over the incident.