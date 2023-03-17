10 pucca ghats to come up in Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh

Before the start of the mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025, as many as 10 pucca ghats are all set to be constructed on the banks of the Ganga and Yamuna in Sangam city. A view of Ganga in Prayagraj. (HT file photo)

Around ₹100 crore would be spent for constructing these ghats and the funds for the task will be provided by the National Mission of Clean Ganga (NMCG), informed officials.

“The consultant of NMCG visited the city on March 14 and inspected the sites on the banks of these two rivers on which the pucca ghats are to be constructed,” said Mela Adhikari and vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), Arvind Kumar Chauhan.

An important ghat in the list is the Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of Ganga at Daraganj. This 30-metre long ghat would substantially reduce the pressure from the main Sangam area as large number of devotees and pilgrims would be able to use this ghat which would be constructed near the Beni Madhav Mandir, one of the 12 Madhav temples of Sangam city.

Likewise, the VIP ghat, located near the Qila ghat on Yamuna too would be converted into a pucca ghat, with the construction fully able to withstand the yearly floods. This ghat would handle movement of all the VIPs who visit Sangam quite often.

Likewise, a new concrete ghat near Saraswati Ghat would also be constructed at river Yamuna which would enhance the facility of water sports which is operated from boat club besides river Yamuna. A 30-metre floating jetty would also be made behind Ewing Christain College (ECC) campus.

The Rasoolabad Ghat would also be extended and a new 30-metre long concrete ghat would be constructed in front of Gyan Ganga Ashram in the downstream of Ganga. Pucca ghats would also be constructed at Chhatnag and Mahewa (in front of the Bhairav temple).

The construction of these pucca ghats follows the approval of the state government.

In the second meeting of the apex committee of Mahakumbh-2025 related works, UP chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra had instructed to hold talks with NMCG regarding the expenditure involved in the construction of these pucca ghats and for this, a proposal along with detailed project report (DPR) was sent to NMCG on behalf of Prayagraj Mela Authority.

Accepting the proposal, NMCG had sent its team to visit these sites led by its consultant, Kakoli Sikdar.

Apart from inspecting the sites, the consultant and the officials of the Mela Authority discussed about main roads, approach roads, parking facility etc. which would connect these ghats.