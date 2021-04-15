Home / Cities / Others / 10 test positive at national wrestling camp in Lucknow
10 test positive at national wrestling camp in Lucknow

LUCKNOW As many as 10 people, including three women wrestlers, tested positive for Covid on Wednesday evening at the national women’s wrestling camp at the Sports Authority of India’s regional centre here
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:58 AM IST
These included wrestlers Pinki, Gurpreet and Indu, one physio, one nursing staff and five mess staff. On Tuesday itself, the authorities had shut down the national camp here along with the men’s national camp at Sonepat.

“The camp was called off on Tuesday, but their RT-PCR tests, which were conducted on Monday, revealed the results,” SAI’s executive director, Sanjay Saraswat said on Wednesday. “The athletes have been asked to cancel their journey and they will be quarantined and taken care of as per protocol,” he added.

“There were 11 wrestlers at the camp when we decided to shut it down on Tuesday. Those with negative test reports have been allowed to go home, whereas the rest have been asked to stay back on the campus,” he said.

However, the three-day trials to select the Indian taekwondo team for the next month’s Olympic qualifying event will begin here on Thursday under strict guidelines of the SOP, he said.

