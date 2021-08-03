Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 100% vaccination in 42 villages of Charkhi Dadri
others

100% vaccination in 42 villages of Charkhi Dadri

Dadri immunisation officer Dr Ashish Maan said they have set-up a target to administer doses to 3.30 lakh beneficiaries in the district, out of which 2.82 lakh people have got the first jab and 68,000 people received the second jab too.
By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 02:50 AM IST
The local health department had focused on bringing more and more people to health centres for inoculation when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak. (HT FILE)

As many as 42 villages out of 172 in Charkhi Dadri district have achieved 100 vaccination target for all those above 18 years of age. Balkra public health centre (PHC) has emerged the first PHC in the state where 100% vaccination has been done for all above 18 in 10 villages falling under it.

Dadri immunisation officer Dr Ashish Maan said they have set-up a target to administer doses to 3.30 lakh beneficiaries in the district, out of which 2.82 lakh people have got the first jab and 68,000 people received the second jab too.

“As many 42 villages have achieved 100 vaccination and Balkra PHC has become the first rural centre in the state to inoculate all its population covering 10 villages. All this was possible due to the hard work of the employees of the district administration and health department,” he added.

The local health department had focused on bringing more and more people to health centres for inoculation when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak.

“We have used roadways buses, vehicles provided by Haryana Police and some private vehicles to ferry people from their homes to vaccination sites. We were the first in Haryana to launch a vaccination drive for physically challenged people and nearly 900 of them have been given the jab,” Maan added.

Dr Deepika Dhanda, medical officer at Balkra PHC, said 100% vaccination in all 10 villages falling under her PHC, was achieved due to joint efforts of ANMs, GNMs, staff nurses, local village heads, youths and other social groups.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Father of Indian Chemistry

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP