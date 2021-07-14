Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
10,000 fine for hotels, bars, flouting norms in Kalyan-Dombivli

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:30 PM IST
After several hotels, restaurants and bars found violating the lockdown norms, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided to impose a fine of 10,000.

As per the civic body, there are several shops, hotels, restaurants and bars that are flouting the social distancing norms, not wearing the mask and some even operate after a limited time.

“If any hotel, restaurant or bar owners are found violating norms during the first inspection 10,000 will be fined on the spot, while other establishments will be levied a fine of 5,000. In case of the second inspection, the hotel, restaurant and bar owners will be fined 20,000, while other establishments will be charged 10,000 as a fine. In the third inspection the establishment will be sealed,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

A total of 12 such establishments were sealed by the civic body on Wednesday.

