10,000 fine for hotels, bars, flouting norms in Kalyan-Dombivli

After several hotels, restaurants and bars found violating the lockdown norms, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided to impose a fine of ₹10,000.

As per the civic body, there are several shops, hotels, restaurants and bars that are flouting the social distancing norms, not wearing the mask and some even operate after a limited time.

“If any hotel, restaurant or bar owners are found violating norms during the first inspection ₹10,000 will be fined on the spot, while other establishments will be levied a fine of ₹5,000. In case of the second inspection, the hotel, restaurant and bar owners will be fined ₹20,000, while other establishments will be charged ₹10,000 as a fine. In the third inspection the establishment will be sealed,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

A total of 12 such establishments were sealed by the civic body on Wednesday.