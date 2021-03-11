1000-strong mob of protesting MPSC students give Covid norms the fly-by

As thousands of students came onto the roads in Pune, Navi peth to be precise, to protest the MPSC decision of postponing its preliminary exams, social distancing and Covid norms were severely violated.

Despite police bandobast and political leaders being present at the protest, the huge crowd seen was largely mask-less.

“To protest is our constitutional right, but at the same time we also need to think about the current Covid conditions. The number of cases is increasing daily, and this crowding is not right. Students must follow the Covid measures for their own safety,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, student leader and president of the Students Helping Hand organisation.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri road was jam-packed with students appearing for the MPSC exam, who have Pune as their examination centre.

So far, no police complaint, or action, has been taken against violators in the crowd for not following Covid norms.