10,174 new Covid-19 cases, 69 deaths in Pune district on Sunday

PUNE Pune district reported 10,174 new Covid-19 cases, and 69 deaths due to the infection, on Sunday, as per the state health department. Pune district has reported 0.796 million Covid-19 cases, of which 0.680 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 9,075. Currently, 1,07,503 are undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

On Sunday, Pune rural reported 3,276 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the total to 1,90,328. With 15 more deaths, the death toll is now 2,396. PMC reported 4,653 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the total progressive count to 4,10,683. With 47 more deaths, the toll went up to 5,158.

PCMC also reported 2,245 new Covid-19 cases, which takes its total to 1,95,634. With seven more deaths, the toll went up to 1,466.

Pune also saw only 10,397 vaccinations on Sunday, of which 1,364 vaccinations were reported from Pune rural and 1,706 vaccinations were reported from Pune city. PCMC saw 7,327 vaccinations.Of the total vaccinations, 1,210 were of Covaxin and 9,187 were of Covishield. Totally 107 session operated on Sunday.

PUNE Pune district reported 10,174 new Covid-19 cases, and 69 deaths due to the infection, on Sunday, as per the state health department. Pune district has reported 0.796 million Covid-19 cases, of which 0.680 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 9,075. Currently, 1,07,503 are undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation. On Sunday, Pune rural reported 3,276 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the total to 1,90,328. With 15 more deaths, the death toll is now 2,396. PMC reported 4,653 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the total progressive count to 4,10,683. With 47 more deaths, the toll went up to 5,158. PCMC also reported 2,245 new Covid-19 cases, which takes its total to 1,95,634. With seven more deaths, the toll went up to 1,466. Pune also saw only 10,397 vaccinations on Sunday, of which 1,364 vaccinations were reported from Pune rural and 1,706 vaccinations were reported from Pune city. PCMC saw 7,327 vaccinations.Of the total vaccinations, 1,210 were of Covaxin and 9,187 were of Covishield. Totally 107 session operated on Sunday.