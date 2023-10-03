1,039 people arrested as part of crackdown on child marriages in Assam

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that 1,039 people have been arrested as part of the second round of a crackdown on child marriages in the state.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)

“In a massive crackdown against child marriage, Assam Police has arrested over 800 accused persons in a special operation which began in the early hours of dawn,” Sarma wrote on X. “The number of arrests is likely to rise.” At 1pm, he updated the number of arrests in another post. “The number now stands at 1,039.” Sarma said at least 3,000 people will be arrested.

Sarma in January announced a drive against child marriages under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. As many as 4,244 cases were registered. The first phase of the mass arrests started in the first week of February. Husbands and family members of those married off before turning 18 were arrested.

People aware of the matter said over 200 people were arrested from the Dhubri district, followed by Hailakandi (55), Karimganj (47) and Cachar (33). Police started registering fresh cases in September.

Sarma last month said at least 5,000 offenders were arrested in the first round of crackdown in February. He added the drive was kept on hold until the completion of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

