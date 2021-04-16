10,497 new cases in B’luru, HC calls for crack down

Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to form committees and monitor action being taken against political leaders and celebrities violating Covid-19 protocols like wearing of masks and maintaining social distance, according to two persons aware of the developments.

“We had brought to the court’s notice that lockdown norms are being violated more by celebrities and political leaders and no action is being taken against them. They have been virtually saved,” said Puthige R Ramesh, the advocate appearing on behalf of Letzkit Foundation, who filed the case.

The court also observed that no one should be spared for violating safety protocols, the advocate added.

The direction of the court comes at a time when Karnataka has been registering record Covid-19 cases, indicating that the health crisis in the southern state and its capital Bengaluru was spiraling wildly out of control.

Bengaluru breached the five-figure mark for the first time as it reported 10,497 cases on Thursday, taking its active case count 71,827. The city accounted for 30 of the 66 fatalities reported across the state on Thursday. The overall toll in the state to 13,112.

Karnataka reported 14,738 new infections, taking the active case count closer to the 100,000-mark at 96,561. The state had previously reported its biggest single-day spike of 11,265 cases on Wednesday.

Among 66 deaths reported on Thursday, 30 are from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari and Bengaluru Rural (6), Mysuru (5), Hassan (4), Dharwad (3), Bidar, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada (2), and one each from Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Vijayapura.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 10,497, Kalaburagi 624, Tumakuru 387, Bidar 363, Mysuru 327, Mandya 211, Ballari 200, followed by others.

Political leaders, including chief minister BS Yediyurappa, have been seen in public places with no masks and no semblance of social distancing. All three political parties -- Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) -- have been campaigning in Belagavi, Basavakalyan and Maski constituencies ahead of the April 17 bypolls, addressing large gatherings of people, which experts said, was one of the main reasons for spreading of the infection in these districts.

The high court was hearing a plea by Letzkit Foundation, which sought strict implementation of Covid-19 norms in the state and Bengaluru, which accounts for around 70% of all cases being reported in Karnataka.

Yediyurappa has said that there will be stricter action taken against violators “after the elections”, making it convenient for political parties to continue campaigning. The campaigning ended on Thursday and the polls are on Saturday in the three constituencies.

“We have furnished all the photographs where all the violations are taking place by political leaders and film stars,” GR Mohan, an advocate who has filed an impleading application with the same prayer, said.

He added that the court was also informed that the government decided to increase seating capacity (in cinema halls?) from 50% to 100% at the request of just one actor (Puneet Rajkumar).

The Karnataka government has put in effect a ‘night curfew’ from April 10 to 20 in seven districts, including Bengaluru. The state government has ruled out a lockdown as it fears the economic impact on the already fledgling finances of the state, according to ministers, legislators and experts.

However, the lack of hospital beds, especially for critically ill patients, has added to the challenges of the Yediyurappa-led state government.

There are just over 30 intensive care unit (ICU) beds and those with ventilators in all of Bengaluru, according to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike data, which the HT reported on Wednesday.

Almost 70% of all hospital beds (private and government) are full in Bengaluru, which has stressed the city’s healthcare system amid a raging pandemic.

“Private hospitals have been requested to reserve 50% of beds for Covid patients. But private hospitals have reserved only 15-20% of what has been asked for. Government will consider it as a serious lapse. Strict measures will be initiated if they do not follow the government orders,” K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s health & family welfare and medical education minister said on Thursday.

He added that only critical non-Covid patients who need hospitalisation should be treated in hospitals. “Government cannot keep quiet if Covid patients are denied treatment,” Sudhakar said.

The government has also sought a report from the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on increasing Covid-19 cases and containment measures.

“The report will be handed over to the CM and he will take the decision after a detailed discussion with leaders in the all-party meeting and cabinet colleagues,” Sudhakar added.

With agency inputs