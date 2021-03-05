104-year-old “super senior” Devraj Agarwal gets the jab, says Covid vaccination is a must
PUNE On Friday, Devraj Agarwal, 104-years-old, became one of the oldest persons in Pune to have taken Covishield vaccine. He took the jab at the Kamla Nehru Hospital.
Born in 1917, in Punjab, Agarwal retired as a defence accounts officer. “I lost my mother to the Spanish flu epidemic in 1919, however, I survived somehow. My overall health is good except for weakness. When I came to know that millions of people have been infected and lakhs died due to the Corona virus, I was disheartened and very sad. It has been over a year that no one comes to our house. This vaccination is must. I immediately agreed to inoculate myself with the vaccine when I was informed about it,” he said.
His son, AP Kansal (84), who keeps in good health, said, “It has been devastating for super seniors who are confined to the four walls at home. I do yoga and go for a walk, coupled with healthy eating on time. I have been able to maintain good mental help keeping in touch with friends and relatives, though the initial months of lockdown were very depressing. However, I adapted quite well later.” Kansal is a retired professor from Vaikunth Mehta National Inst of Cooperative Management.
He further said that the key to fight Covid-19 is to remain positive. His daughter-in-law, along with their caretaker took him and his dad for the vaccination at the Kamla Nehru Hospital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
104-year-old “super senior” Devraj Agarwal gets the jab, says Covid vaccination is a must
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,767 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths in Pune district on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC invites applications for staff at new civic-run medical college
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCMC collects Rs3.64 lakh in fines from restaurants flouting 11pm deadline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TCS Covid analysis finds schools, colleges biggest source of Covid-19 infection: div comm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road rage: Chicken shop owner shoots at trader in Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consecutive days of moderate rainfall helped fill up Pune dams last year: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune’s event calendar: March 6 to 11 March, 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slam dunk: India, the next frontier in global basketball... Key ingredients to improve basketball talent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Out on bail, rape accused sets woman complainant on fire in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third PIL against MP’s anti-conversion law; HC issues notice to state govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Street Vendors’ Act: 5 years on, GMADA approves eight vending sites in Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Escape for survival, but no easy return to livelihoods
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana’s Covid cases cross 100-mark for second time in a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Roorkee team starts study on flow of waste in Buddha Nullah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox