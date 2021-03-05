104-year-old “super senior” Devraj Agarwal gets the jab, says Covid vaccination is a must

PUNE On Friday, Devraj Agarwal, 104-years-old, became one of the oldest persons in Pune to have taken Covishield vaccine. He took the jab at the Kamla Nehru Hospital.

Born in 1917, in Punjab, Agarwal retired as a defence accounts officer. “I lost my mother to the Spanish flu epidemic in 1919, however, I survived somehow. My overall health is good except for weakness. When I came to know that millions of people have been infected and lakhs died due to the Corona virus, I was disheartened and very sad. It has been over a year that no one comes to our house. This vaccination is must. I immediately agreed to inoculate myself with the vaccine when I was informed about it,” he said.

His son, AP Kansal (84), who keeps in good health, said, “It has been devastating for super seniors who are confined to the four walls at home. I do yoga and go for a walk, coupled with healthy eating on time. I have been able to maintain good mental help keeping in touch with friends and relatives, though the initial months of lockdown were very depressing. However, I adapted quite well later.” Kansal is a retired professor from Vaikunth Mehta National Inst of Cooperative Management.

He further said that the key to fight Covid-19 is to remain positive. His daughter-in-law, along with their caretaker took him and his dad for the vaccination at the Kamla Nehru Hospital.