105-year old World War II veteran, Lieutenant Shridhar Gopal Ballal, no more

PUNE A World War II veteran, honorary Lieutenant Shridhar Gopal Ballal, passed away due to a brief illness on April 22 at Kamshet near Pune, at the age of 105, according to Col Vinay Dalvi, founder and director of ‘Mission Victory India’.

Ballal was born on November 29, 1915, in Pahur, district of Yavatmal in Maharashtra, and joined the Ordnance Corps of the Army in 1941. He was posted in Iraq during World War II, where he saw an action at Shaiba, Mosul and Kirkuk.

“Ballal was decorated with 1939-1945 Star, The Defence Medal and Indian Independence medal for his dedicated service. He retired from the Indian Army in February 1969 after 28 years of active service,” said Col Dalvi.

Post-retirement he had settled at Ghorawadi, Talegaon-Dabhade. He followed a strict regimen of exercise, walk and a balanced diet. He also kept his mind spiritually active by reading philosophical books. This ensured a good health even after crossing the age of 100 years.

After WWII, he was posted in Mardaan and Chaklala, which are now in Pakistan. Post- Independence he saw action during the conflicts in 1947 and 1965 with Pakistan, and in 1962 with China.

He is survived by a son, a Naval Commander and two daughters, all settled in Pune. He also has six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.