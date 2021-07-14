10-kg hashish cake, drugs seized from Mumbai psychologist’s home

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple places in Mumbai and arrested three people.

In the first raid, Rahmeen Charaniya – a consulting psychologist affiliated to a well-known hospital in south Mumbai – was arrested and 10-kg brownie cake containing hashish, 320 grams of opium along and cash worth ₹1.72 lakh were allegedly seized a from his residence.

NCB officers said the cake was being sold as hash brownie.

According to an NCB officer, a team raided Charaniya’s residence in Mazagaon on Monday evening after receiving specific information.

“He was allegedly involved in baking brownie cakes with a mixture of weed/hashish and opium and used to supply them in private parties of high-profile groups in the city,” said NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

During interrogation, Charaniya revealed a man named Ramzan Shaikh used to supply hashish and weed to him. The officers then intercepted Shaikh in Crawford Market and allegedly seized 50 grams of hashish.

“Hash brownie is made using hashish as an ingredient, and eaten for its psychoactive effects. Ingesting cannabis and hashish are among the most powerful ways to abuse cannabis-based drugs and produces. The effect lasts for at least six hours because in process of smoking, the THC (a psychoactive compound in cannabis) travels directly to the brain and leaves a more potent effect on receptors. This is why edibles are so much more hard-hitting than just smoking,” mentioned in the release.

In another operation, the federal agency received information that a Nigerian national, Chukwu Emeka Ogboma alias Micheal, is allegedly involved in the illicit sale of cocaine at Nallasopara and its nearby vicinities. He was intercepted and during the search, the agency recovered an intermediate quantity of cocaine, said Wankhede.

Ogboma is working for a syndicate based in Nigeria and delivers drugs based on the cartel’s directions. The seized contraband is a part of consignment sourced from South American countries like Peru, Brazil and Chile. NCB is investigating other syndicate members and trying to bust the supply chain from abroad, added Wankhede.