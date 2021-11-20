10-year-old girl succumbs to dengue, first fatality in Gurugram

A 10-year-old girl from Kadipur village is the first in the city to have succumbed to dengue this year on Friday. Health department officials said that the girl died at a private hospital where she was taking treatment for high fever.

Data released by the district administration on Friday evening confirmed that one person died of dengue.

The city has reported around 300 cases of dengue till date. According to the girl’s medical summary, a few days ago, she was admitted to a private hospital for high fever, which turned out to be dengue haemorrhagic fever that led to multiple organ failure.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram said patients should report immediately to the hospital if they have any dengue symptoms. “Any delay in treatment leads to complications, which sometimes proves fatal. All measures are being taken to check the growth of mosquitoes but still people must take precautions,” he said.

Yadav also said that residents of urban villages and densely populated areas should particularly take precautions.

