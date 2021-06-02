Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 11 more black fungus patients admitted to Lucknow’s KGMU
others

11 more black fungus patients admitted to Lucknow’s KGMU

LUCKNOW Eleven more patients of black fungus (mucormycosis) were admitted to the King George’s Medical University on Wednesday while 200 more amphotericin B injections were distributed for such patients in private hospitals
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 11:24 PM IST
HT Image

LUCKNOW Eleven more patients of black fungus (mucormycosis) were admitted to the King George’s Medical University on Wednesday while 200 more amphotericin B injections were distributed for such patients in private hospitals.

Till now, 250 black fungus patients have been admitted to the KGMU while at least 50 patients were under treatment at different private hospitals. While those at government hospitals were getting amphotericin B injections, patients admitted to private hospitals had to purchase these injections from Red Cross Society in Lucknow.

“We operated upon six patients during the past 24 hours,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.

The fresh stock of injections was of a different company than the stock distributed earlier by the Red Cross, hence a few attendants called up their doctors before procuring the injections for patients.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Astronauts share images of Himalayas and Italy taken from space. Seen them yet?

Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist

After Bengaluru, sun halo spotted in Hyderabad. Pics flood social media
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP