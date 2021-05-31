1,150 beneficiaries jabbed in 3 hrs at Karnal’s drive-through facility

The district administration’s drive-through vaccination scheme for the 18-plus category got an overwhelming response on Sunday with over 1,150 people getting the jab within three hours. The administration had launched the drive-through vaccination facility on Balri bypass near NDRI in Karnal to cater to those who were unable to get the jabs due to vaccine shortage.

Soon after the drive began at 8am, a long queue of vehicles could be seen on the road which was closed for the general public.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the drive-through vaccination got a good response on the first day as 1,157 people got the jab from the comfort of their vehicles. He said that after taking the jab, people were kept under observation for 30 minutes. Those who turned up to receive the jabs were also largely impressed with the ease of the process.