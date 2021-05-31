Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 1,150 beneficiaries jabbed in 3 hrs at Karnal’s drive-through facility
others

1,150 beneficiaries jabbed in 3 hrs at Karnal’s drive-through facility

The administration had launched the drive-through vaccination facility on Balri bypass near NDRI in Karnal to cater to those who were unable to get the jabs due to vaccine shortage.
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Soon after the drive began at 8am, a long queue of vehicles could be seen on the road which was closed for the general public. (HT PHOTO)

The district administration’s drive-through vaccination scheme for the 18-plus category got an overwhelming response on Sunday with over 1,150 people getting the jab within three hours. The administration had launched the drive-through vaccination facility on Balri bypass near NDRI in Karnal to cater to those who were unable to get the jabs due to vaccine shortage.

Soon after the drive began at 8am, a long queue of vehicles could be seen on the road which was closed for the general public.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the drive-through vaccination got a good response on the first day as 1,157 people got the jab from the comfort of their vehicles. He said that after taking the jab, people were kept under observation for 30 minutes. Those who turned up to receive the jabs were also largely impressed with the ease of the process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Natasa Stankovic, Suniel Shetty react to Pandya brothers’ pic with their grandma

Cop feeds poori and sabji to elderly woman, picture goes viral

Chocolate-coated grasshoppers to mealworm salad, eatery serves insects as meals

Man’s sweet gesture for kids playing volleyball without net wins hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP