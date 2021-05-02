11,669 fresh Covid cases, 65 deaths on Sunday in Pune

PUNE Pune district recorded a spike on Sunday, with 11,669 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours as per the state health department. A total of 65 Covid-related deaths were reported in the district in the last 24 hours. Of the 65 deaths reported in the district, nine were reported in Pune rural, 53 in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and three in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), in the last 24 hours.

PMC has so far reported 4,39,420 Covid cases and 5,663 deaths till Sunday. Whereas PCMC has reported 2,10,087 cases so far, and a total of 1,526 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural reported 2,15,392 total cases so far and 2,518 deaths due to Covid.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 8,64,899 Covid cases. Of this, 7,45,881 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 9,764 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 1,09,254 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 51,356 patients were discharged on Sunday in Maharashtra, taking the total to 39,81,658. The recovery rate in the state is 84.31%.

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.

Currently 39,96,946 people are in home quarantine and 27,735 people are in institutional quarantine.

