118 Delhi institutions served notices for mosquito breeding on their premises

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has issued notices and challans to 118 educational institutions for mosquito breeding in their premises, said mayor of the civic body Anamika Mithilesh on Wednesday.

She also announced to release Gambusia fish, which feeds on mosquito larvae, in ponds and water bodies located in the jurisdiction of the municipality.

Mithilesh said the south municipality was taking all efforts to prevent vector-borne diseases — dengue, malaria and chikungunya — in the city and added that regular fumigation and spraying of anti-larvae medicine will also be intensified.

“Instructions have been issued to the public health department of the SDMC to conduct special drives to check mosquito breeding in households, government and private buildings, offices, schools and other institutions,” said the mayor.

“The department has inspected as many as 484 educational institutions and found mosquito breeding in 118 of them. Legal notices and challans were also issued to these 118 educational institutions. We will continue these surprise checks to control vector borne diseases,” Mithilesh said.

According to data provided by the civic bodies, 29 cases of dengue have been reported till May 29 this year while only 19 cases were reported during the same period last year. The total number of dengue cases last year was 1,072 while it was 2,036 in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Capital has reported only four cases of chikungunya till May 29 this year, while 11 cases of the vector borne disease were reported during the same period last year. In 2020, the city had 111 cases of chikungunya while it was 293 in 2019.

Till May 22 this year, Delhi reported eight cases of malaria while the number was 19 till the same date last year. A total of 228 malaria cases were reported in Delhi last year compared to 713 such cases in 2019.

On Wednesday, the SDMC mayor also released Gambusia fish in an artificial pond located at Civic Centre, headquarters of the south municipality.

“Other than fumigation and spraying of anti-larvae medicine, Gambusia fish will be released in about 100 water bodies or ponds under the jurisdiction of SDMC. This fish can be released in ponds, water collection areas, water bodies and even in drains as it feeds on mosquito larvae and successfully eliminates mosquito breeding in water. Till now, Gambusia fish has been released in 46 water bodies under the SDMC area,” said Mithilesh.