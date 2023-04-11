11-yr-old killed by street dogs; locals slam admin for ‘inaction’ over stray menace

GORAKHPUR In yet another dog attack case, an 11-year-old boy was mauled to death by strays in the Nehru Nagar ward of Maharajganj town. His partially devoured body was found by morning walkers on Tuesday morning. The administration has failed to check the stray dog menace, said locals. (Representational photo)

According to Ravi Rai, the Kotwali police station in-charge of Maharajganj, the boy was mentally unsound. He added that the body has been sent for autopsy while police have launched a probe into the case.

“The heart-wrenching incident took place late on Monday night when the boy stepped out of the house alone,” said Rai. Police have said that his face and right arm were bitten off while adding that boy appeared to have put up a fight against the dogs.

As the news of his death spread in the town, people expressed anger over the “inaction” of police and district authorities. They said that the administration has failed to check the stray dog menace.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that victim Adarsh Sharma (11) would often step out of his house without informing anyone. Many a time, some neighbour would find Adarsh wandering and then drop him home.

On Monday evening, when he did not come back home, his parents started a search and then decided to inform the police. When his parents were on the way to the police station, someone informed them about the death. Later, they identified the body.