12% of healthcare workers have got second dose of Covid vaccine in Pune dist

PUNE The district administration is now racing against time as the central government begins to vaccinate the general population. From March 1, the states have to begin vaccination for citizens above 60 years of age and those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities. This number alone would come to about 18 lakh in the district.

However, the administration is currently lagging in vaccinating beneficiaries under the first phase itself as 12.07 % of the registered healthcare workers (HSCW’s) have got the second round of Covid vaccine dose while frontline workers (FLW’s) are yet to get their second dose.

As per the state health department as of Friday (February 26), out of the 1,06,451 HCW’s in the district 73,493 have got their first dose and 12,853 have got the first and second doses.

Also, out of the 84,154 expected beneficiaries, 37,131 FLW’s have got their first dose and will get the second dose in March (28 after receiving the first dose).

Dr Ashish Bharati, chief health officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “Our vaccination drive for FLW’s and HCW’s has been halted by the state government for February 27 and 28, which cost us dearly. We could have vaccinated at least 8,000 workers in these two days if we were allowed to continue with the momentum.”

“In the past two days we vaccinated more than the target and covered the maximum number of possible beneficiaries,” he said.

The vaccination drive is likely to be hampered next week too as the state and the Centre would conduct a dry run of the Co-WIN app for the registration of the general public.

The administration is now searching for additional sites which can be used to vaccinate seniors and those above 45 years with comorbidities. Along with the specifications mentioned by the central government, the site needs to have good internet connectivity which is a challenge for the administration.